Uttarakhand Gold Cup: KCA XI through to semis with big win

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2023 04:43 PM IST Updated: June 08, 2023 05:20 PM IST
KCA XI players and support staff after the quarterfinal win. Photo: Special Arrangement

Dehradun: Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) XI crushed Delhi District Cricket Association (DDCA) XI by 129 runs to seal a spot in the semifinals of the Uttarakhand Gold Cup here on Thursday.

Kerala were bowled out for 247 in 45 overs after electing to bat. Opener Mohammed Azharuddeen made 56, while Salman Nizar top-scored with 69.

Salman's 92-ball knock contained two fours and as many sixes. Azharuddeen smashed seven fours and a six in his 49-ball stint.

Captain Rohan Kunnummal scored 33 and added 72 for the opening wicket along with Azharuddeen.

Lalit Yadav and Yogesh Yadav claimed three wickets each for DDCA XI.

DDC XI lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 118 in 31.1 overs.

Jonty Sidhu made 37, while off-spinner Abdul Bazith claimed 3/28.

Brief scores: KCA XI 247 in 45 overs (Salman Nizar 69, Mohammed Azharudddeen 56; Lalit Yadav 3/28, Yogesh Yadav 3/37, Himmat Singh 2/60) bt DDCA XI 118 in 31.1 overs (Jonty Sidhu 37; Abdul Bazith 3/28, P K Midhun 2/15).

