Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Azharuddeen special powers Kerala to 179/4 against Karnataka

Chandigarh: A blistering unbeaten 95 off 47 balls by Mohammed Azharuddeen powered Kerala to 179/4 against Karnataka in a Group C match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament here on Wednesday.

Azhar's knock contained eight fours and six sixes.

The right-hander had smashed an unbeaten 137 off 54 balls against Mumbai in the 2020-21 edition. He had brought up his hundred off 37 balls then.

Earlier, Vishnu Vinod and Rohan Kunnummal added 45 for the first wicket in six overs after Sachin Baby opted to bat.

Left-arm spinner J Suchith dismissed Rohan for 16 with the last ball of his first over.

Suchith sent back Vishnu too. Vishnu made 34 off 27 balls, including three fours and a six.

Medium-pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak accounted for Sachin and Krishna Prasad. Both the batters fell for eight.

Suchith picked up 2/25 off his four overs.

Kerala outplayed Arunachal Pradesh by 10 wickets in their opening match, while Karnataka thrashed Maharashtra by 99 runs.

Brief scores: Kerala 179/4 in 20 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 95 not out, Vishnu Vinod 34; J Suchith 2/25, Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/39) vs Karnataka.