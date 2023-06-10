Uttarakhand Gold Cup: KCA XI bow out in semifinals

Dehradun: Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) XI went down to A & S Cricket Academy, Kolkata, by 122 runs in the semifinals of the Uttarakhand Gold Cup here on Saturday.



Opting to bat, A & S Cricket Academy amassed 338/8 in 50 overs. Arun Chaprana top-scored with 83, while Pramod Chandela (57), Anukul Roy (53 not out) and Saurabh Tiwary (41) also shone with the bat. Roy, who came in at No. 9, smashed three fours and four sixes to take his side to a commanding total.

Pacer Manu Krishnan claimed 3/61. Sharafudheen conceded 105 from his 10 overs while picking up a lone wicket.

Though openers Rohan Kunnummal and Mohammed Azharuddeen added 87 inside nine overs KCA XI lost their way soon to be bowled out 216 with almost 10 overs remaining.

Rohan made a 49-ball 59, while Azharuddeen scored 42.

Left-arm spinner Tanay Thyagarajann (3/34) was the most successful bowler for the winners. Shiva Singh also scalped three (3/42), while Mahipal Lomror 2/24, Anukul Roy chipped in with a couple of wickets.

Brief scores: A & S Cricket Academy 338/8 in 50 overs (Arun Chaprana 83, Pramod Chandela 57, Anukul Roy 53 not out, Saurabh Tiwary 41; Manu Krishnan 3/61) bt KCA XI 216 in 40.1 overs (Rohan Kunnummal 59, Mohammed Azharuddeen 42; Tanay Thyagarajann 3/34, Shiva Singh 3/42, Mahipal Lomror 2/24, Anukul Roy 2/38).