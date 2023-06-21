Ashes: Delay in taking new ball cost England dear

England threw the early punches, but Australia as is their wont fought back to snatch a thrilling two-wicket win in the Ashes opener at Edgbaston on Tuesday.



England captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum held centrestage for most part of the gripping contest with their audacious moves. England declared late on the opening day at 393/8 in 78 overs after scoring at a rate of over five. The early declaration was a statement of intent that England were going to continue with the 'Bazball' approach and that the hosts were not going to adopt a safety first method.

The Australian batters on the other hand played good old-fashioned Test for most part in their reply. Left-handed opener Usman Khawaja held the innings together with a solid 141 off 321 balls. Australia ended up with 386 in 116.1 overs as England managed a slender lead of seven. Even in the Australian innings, Stokes continued to be in the limelight with his innovative field placings.

The English batsmen continued their cavalier approach in the second innings. Joe Root even smashed pacer Scott Boland for a reverse-scooped six in the second over of the fourth day's play with England only 40 ahead and two down. The English tail added vital runs to help them set Australia a challenging target of 281.

Khawaja (65) again led the Australian response, but England chipped away at the wickets on the final day. At 227/8, England appeared well on the way to a comfortable win as part-time spinner Root took a sharp return catch to send back the dangerous Alex Carey for 20.

For all their aggression, England missed a trick at this vital juncture. Stokes hesitated to take the new ball with Australian captain Pat Cummins and tailender Nathan Lyon at the crease. In fact Carey getting out in the 81st over, when the new ball was available, lured Stokes to persist with Root for one more over. Cummins grabbed the chance with both hands as he smashed a couple of sixes and the momentum was back with Australia.

Australian captain Pat Cummins and his English counterpart Ben Stokes react after the gripping contest. Photo: AFP/Geoff Caddick

Cummins and Lyon had added 27 priceless runs when Stokes finally took the new ball after 85 overs. Even though Stuart Broad and Ollie Robinson tried hard, Australia were home and dry in the 93rd over. Cummins (44 not out) and Lyon (16 not out) played some cracking shots and had a fair bit of fortune too as the visitors drew first blood.

The series promises to be a cracker and newly-crowned world Test champions Aussies have proved they are not going to be intimidated by the 'Bazball' tactics. England will have to be on top of their game to regain the urn.