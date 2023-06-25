1983 World Cup champions celebrate 40th anniversary | Video

New Delhi: The Indian cricket icons, who were integral part of the historic victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup, reunited to commemorate the 40th anniversary of their remarkable accomplishment and celebrate it '35,000 feet up in the air'.



The Kapil Dev-led Indian team scripted history by lifting the 1983 World Cup trophy after beating a star-studded West Indies by 43 runs at Lord’s on June 25th, 1983, leaving an ever-lasting impact on the game in the country.

The World Cup victory propelled Indian cricket to the forefront and gave significant recognition on the global stage.

On Sunday, Kirti Azaad, politician and member of the triumphant 1983 team, took to Twitter to share a video from the flight in which the stars of the team were present.

"The World Cup champion 1983 team traveling together to celebrate our 40th-anniversary victory on 25th June, 35,000 feet up in the air. We are proud Indians and love India Bharat Mata Ki Jai," wrote Azaad on twitter along with the video.

Another star from the same team -- Madan Lal -- shared picture with skipper Kapil Dev, current BCCI chief Roger Binny, Azad and Krishnamachari Srikkanth

"Reunited with team ‘83 40 years and creating memories thank you for all the love," he wrote.

The heroes of the 1983 World Cup win were travelling to be part of Adani Group’s 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, which encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one and rally behind Team India ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

During the campaign launch, Kapil presented Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian contingent before the World Cup.