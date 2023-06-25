Three unique points of India's epic triumph in 1983 World Cup

It has been four decades since India upset the West Indies in the final of the 1983 World Cup to clinch their maiden World Cup. The triumph marked a cricket revolution in the country and the game has never been the same. Kapil's Devils pulled off a 43-run over Clive Lloyd's men at Lord's on June 25, 1983.



Here is a look at three unique points of India's epic triumph.

1. Defying odds

India were bowled out for just 183 in the final after being put in to bat. However, the Indians bundled out the West Indies for a paltry 140. India's 183 remains the lowest total successfully defended in a World Cup final.

2. Mohinder's distinction

Mohinder Amarnath became the first man to be named player of the match both in the semifinals and final of a World Cup. The Indian all-rounder picked up 2/27 and made a vital 46 in their six-wicket win over England in the semifinals. Mohinder scored 26 and claimed 3/12 in the final.

Sri Lankan great Aravinda de Silva and Australian leg-spin maestro Shane Warne also emulated Mohinder's feat in 1996 and 1999 respectively.

3. Not a single fifty

Krishnamachari Srikkanth's 38 proved to be the highest score by a player in the final of the 1983 edition. It remains the lone final in which not a single player hit a fifty.