Shaheen Afridi scalps four in opening over, sets world record | Video

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi became the first bowler to pick up four wickets in the opening over of a T20 innings. The left-armer set the world record while representing Nottinghamshire Outlaws in the Vitality T20 Blast game against Birmingham Bears at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Friday.



Afridi started off with five wides, but sent back Alex Davies with the first legitimate ball of the game.

The 23-year-old clean bowled Chris Benjamin off the very next ball. Though he missed the hat-trick, Afridi accounted for two more with the last two deliveries of the over.

Dan Mousley was caught by Olly Stone for one off the penultimate ball and Ed Barnard was castled off the next one.

Afridi ended up with figures of 4/29 from in his quota of four overs. Despite his heroics, Nottinghamshire could not defend their total of 168 and lost by two wickets.