Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani earns maiden India call-up

Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani has been given her maiden senior India call-up for the upcoming women's T20I series against Bangladesh.

The 24-year-old from Wayanad has been named in an 18-member squad captained by Harmanpreet Kaur.

The BCCI on Sunday also announced the squads for India's ODI series against Bangladesh.

Minnu Mani is the only Keralite in the India squads announced by BCCI's Women’s Selection Committee.

India Women's tour of Bangladesh will begin with the 1st T20I at Mirpur on July 9.

In February this year, Minnu made history by becoming the first Kerala player to be picked for the Women's Premier League.

She was picked by Delhi Capitals that outbid Royal Challengers Bangalore for her signature.

Minnu, who bowls off-break and bats left-handed, is a member of the Kurichia tribe in Kerala.

India’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, S. Meghana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Minnu Mani.

India’s ODI squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Devika Vaidya, Uma Chetry (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Priya Punia, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Anjali Sarvani, Monica Patel, Rashi Kanojiya, Anusha Bareddy, Sneh Rana.