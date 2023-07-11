A surreal moment, Minnu Mani reflects on her India debut

Minnu Mani, who became the first Kerala woman cricketer to play for the India senior team, made her debut memorable with a wicket in her first over in the T20 international series opener against Bangladesh on Sunday. Daughter of a daily-wage labourer, the 24-year-old from Wayanad opens up in a WhatsApp chat about her new milieu and the emotions she went through during her debut match.

How was your first day with the Indian team?

There was no conditioning camp ahead of the Bangladesh series. We flew to Dhaka a day after the team was announced. It was during the first training session there I made friends with the other team members. The two-day training programme with the national team was a new experience.

How did the senior members of the team treat you?

All the senior players were very welcoming. I had met some of them at domestic tournaments. I had heard that new players would be subjected to mild ragging, but I faced nothing of that sort.

What was going through your mind when you received your debut cap from Smriti Mandhana?

I was happy that all my efforts finally got rewarded. I felt immensely proud of myself. I cannot find the words to express how happy I was.

Minnu Mani.

How did you feel when you stepped onto the field donning the national colours?

It was a surreal moment. I had spoken to skipper Harmanpreet Kaur before the match. She told me to enjoy the game and keep a cool head. The positive words from the captain and the supporting staff helped me a lot.

How did you deal with the pressure of bowling your first over in international cricket?

I was not sure whether I would get a chance to bowl. I was a bit tense when the ball was thrown to me. I could not control my emotions when I bowled the first two balls. When I got a wicket after the initial jitters, I felt confident. I could bowl really well afterwards.

Minnu Mani gets her cap from Smriti Mandhana. Photo: Twitter@BCCI

What did the teammates tell you after the match?



Everyone came to the dressing room and congratulated me. The senior players said I bowled really well and asked me to keep it up. Their kind words made me happy and proud.

