Minnu gets rousing reception on arrival in Kerala after memorable India debut

Minnu Mani, Kerala cricket's latest contribution to the national team, was given a rousing reception Friday evening on arrival from her maiden India series.

Former India pacer Tinu Yohannan was among those who gathered at the Nedumbassery Airport to receive Minnu. Tinu and office-bearers of the Kerala Cricket Association garlanded the rising star.

Minnu was impressive in India's tour of Bangladesh, featuring in all three of the T20I matches.

The off-spinner bagged five wickets from three matches. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur let the Kerala talent bowl her full quota of overs in two matches, validating her inclusion in the national team.

India won the three-match T20I series 2-1 after the hosts claimed a consolation win in the final game.