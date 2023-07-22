Bangladesh-India ODI series shared as decider ends in tie

Mirpur: Bangladesh women fought back to tie the third One-Day International (ODI) against India here on Saturday. The three-match series thus ended 1-1 with the hosts winning the opening mtach and India bouncing back to win the second in a comprehensive manner.

Chasing 226 to win, India collapsed from 191/5 in the 42nd over to 217/9 in the 48th, but the last-wicket pair of Jemimah Rodrigues and Meghna Singh took the team close to the finish line.

But with one run needed to win off the last four balls, Marufa Akter had Meghna caught behind for six and the Indian pair expressed displeasure over the decision.

Earlier in the innings, Harleen Deol (77) and Smriti Mandhana (59) struck half-centuries to lay the foundation for India's chase after Fargana Hoque scored the first-ever ODI ton by a Bangladesh woman.

Fargana's 160-ball 107 (7x4s) powered Bangladesh to a respectable 225/4 in 50 overs. Shamima Sultana chipped in with 52 (78 balls, 5x4s).

Smriti Mandhana and Harleen Deol scored half-centuries for India. Photo: Twitter@BCCIWomen

In reply, India lost Shafali Verma (4) and Yastika Bhatia (5) early but fifties from Smriti and Harleen resurrected their chase before the collapse after a rain break.