India slip to second in WTC points table following draw

IANS
Published: July 25, 2023 11:16 AM IST
Rain thwearted India's victory in the second Test. File photo: AFP/Randy Brooks

Dubai: Pakistan sit alone at the top of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings after India were held to a draw in the second Test against the West Indies in Trinidad.

The entire final day on Monday was washed out in the Caribbean, meaning India had to settle for a share of the spoils in the final Test of their series against the West Indies that saw them relinquish their 100 per cent win-loss record in the new WTC campaign.

Now, Pakistan are the only team with an unblemished record during the new cycle following their four-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in Galle.

While India are yet to register a defeat in the new cycle, their draw saw them slip to second place as their win-loss percentage dropped from 100 to 66.67.

Australia (third), England (fourth) and the West Indies (fifth) the other teams to have already featured in the 2023-25 cycle.

