Indo-Pak World Cup match likely to be rescheduled to October 14

New Delhi: The blockbuster India-Pakistan contest in the upcoming ODI World Cup could be advanced by a day to October 14 due to the opening day of Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad. The International Cricket Council (ICC) and the BCCI announced the World Cup schedule last month and awarded the marquee clash to the world's largest stadium in Ahmedabad.

The hotel and air fares for Ahmedabad skyrocketed after the schedule announcement, and if the game is indeed moved by a day, the ordeal of the fans is likely to worsen.

"Since October 15 coincides with the opening day of Navratri celebrations, the security agencies have advised that the big game, which will also need heavy deployment of security officials, should be rescheduled," a BCCI source said.

The ICC will need to sit down with the BCCI to decide on the date change if the need arises. Further discussion is required, and we'll advise of any changes when we can, sources close to the ICC said.

The game will not move out of the Narendra Modi Stadium, but the fans will still need to change their travel plans.

With hotel fares going through the roof, it was reported earlier this month that the passionate fans who will be flying in from all around the world have resorted to booking hospital beds in the city. India plays their opening World Cup game against Australia in Chennai on October 8, while Pakistan's first two games have been scheduled in Hyderabad on October 6 and October 12.

Advancing the Indo-Pak game by a day might also impact the Babar Azam-led side, which will have a day less to prepare for the high-profile clash.