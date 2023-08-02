England docked 19 WTC points, Australia 10 for slow over-rate

England and Australia have been penalised 19 and 10 World Test Championship (WTC) points, respectively and fined a per cent of their match fees after they were found guilty of maintaining slow over-rate during the Ashes, the International Cricket Council (ICC) said on Wednesday.



Australia were fined 50 per cent of their match fee for 10 overs in the fourth Test at Manchester, while England received a "10 per cent for the first Test, 45 per cent for the second, 15 per cent for the fourth and 25 per cent for the fifth."

Australian opener Usman Khawaja criticised the decision in a tweet.

Last month he had approached the ICC about reducing penalties for slow over-rates in Test matches after the governing body announced it had decided to soften sanctions.



Khawaja said it was "really frustrating" for players to lose their match fees despite delivering entertaining matches.

The hosts beat Australia by 49 runs in the fifth and final Ashes Test at The Oval on Monday, securing a 2-2 series draw.

England ended the series with just nine WTC points (24 for two wins and four for one draw, minus 19 for penalties), and Australia 18 points (24 for two wins and four for the draw, minus 10). That left Australia at No. 3 on the WTC table, with 30 percentage points, behind Pakistan (100) and India (66.67), while England were at No. 5, below the West Indies (16.67) with 15 points.