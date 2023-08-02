We don't ask for luxury but basic facilities should be there: Pandya

Tarouba (Trinidad): India's acting-captain Hardik Pandya rued the lack of basic facilities during their stay here, saying "it's time" Cricket West Indies (CWI) took note and addressed the issues.



Led by Pandya in the absence of Rohit Sharma, India thrashed the West Indies by 200 runs to clinch the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series 2-1, with the skipper himself making an unbeaten 52-ball 70.

"This was one of the nicest grounds we have played. Things can be better when we come to West Indies next time. From travelling to managing a lot of things. Last year also, some hiccups happened," Pandya said after the game at the Brian Lara Stadium.

"I think it's time for West Indies Cricket to take note of it and make sure that when a team travels... We don't ask for luxury but we need some basic necessities taken care of.

"Other than that, really enjoyed coming here and playing some good cricket," he added on Tuesday.

The Indian cricketers had earlier expressed their displeasure to the Board of Control for Cricket in India after their late-night flight from Trinidad to Barbados got delayed by close to four hours, leaving them sleep-deprived ahead of the ODI series opener.