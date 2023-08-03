1st T20I: Windies post 149/6 against India

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2023 08:31 PM IST Updated: August 03, 2023 09:58 PM IST
Rovman Powell and Hardik Pandya, captains of West Indies and India respectively during the toss. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

Tarouba: West Indies posted 149/6 against India in the first T20I here on Thursday.

Captain Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran scored 48 and 41 respectively for the Windies.

For India, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh bagged two wickets each.

Earlier, Windies skipper Powell won the toss and opted to bat.

Young batter Tilak Varma was handed his debut India cap while pacer Mukesh Kumar will be playing his maiden T20 after making his Test and ODI debut earlier on the tour.

Squads:
India: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar.

West Indies: Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Johnson Charles (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell (c), Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy.

