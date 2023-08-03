Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

McGrath oversees fast bowlers' camp at Karyavattom

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 03, 2023 03:17 PM IST Updated: August 03, 2023 03:51 PM IST
Glenn McGrath
Glenn McGrath offers tips to the young fast bowlers. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Cricket

Australian legend Glenn McGrath is in Thiruvananthapuram to oversee the fast bowlers' camp organised by the MRF Pace Foundation and Kerala Cricket Association.

The three-day camp began at the Sports Hub, Karyavattom, on Thursday morning.

"I have been with MRF Pace Foundation for 11 years now and it's something I have really enjoyed. I first came there (Chennai) as a young fast bowler in 1992. So now to be working with the young Indian bowlers is something I am very proud of," McGrath said.

"India has a love and passion for cricket. Probably one of the toughest places in the world to be a fast bowler. So if I can pass on and help a few of the young guys here I am only happy to and that's what we do at the MRF Pace Foundation. We work with young talent. We work on getting a little more out of their action so that they can bowl quicker for longer with less chance of getting injured," he said.

McGrath
McGrath meets the young hopefuls. Photo: Special Arrangement

"At the MRF Pace Foundation we don't try to change bowlers, we just try to improve what they have, their natural ability, how they can get more out of it. Looking forward to the next three days. W hat I saw this morning, Kerala has a lot of talent when it comes to fast bowling," added McGrath.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.