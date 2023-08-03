McGrath oversees fast bowlers' camp at Karyavattom

Australian legend Glenn McGrath is in Thiruvananthapuram to oversee the fast bowlers' camp organised by the MRF Pace Foundation and Kerala Cricket Association.



The three-day camp began at the Sports Hub, Karyavattom, on Thursday morning.

"I have been with MRF Pace Foundation for 11 years now and it's something I have really enjoyed. I first came there (Chennai) as a young fast bowler in 1992. So now to be working with the young Indian bowlers is something I am very proud of," McGrath said.

"India has a love and passion for cricket. Probably one of the toughest places in the world to be a fast bowler. So if I can pass on and help a few of the young guys here I am only happy to and that's what we do at the MRF Pace Foundation. We work with young talent. We work on getting a little more out of their action so that they can bowl quicker for longer with less chance of getting injured," he said.

McGrath meets the young hopefuls. Photo: Special Arrangement

"At the MRF Pace Foundation we don't try to change bowlers, we just try to improve what they have, their natural ability, how they can get more out of it. Looking forward to the next three days. W hat I saw this morning, Kerala has a lot of talent when it comes to fast bowling," added McGrath.