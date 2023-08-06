Second T20I: Tilak Varma scores fifty, India post 152/7 against Windies

PTI
Published: August 06, 2023 08:07 PM IST Updated: August 06, 2023 09:53 PM IST
West Indies skipper Rovman Powell tosses the coin as India's Hardik Pandya calls ahead of the second T20I in Providence on Sunday. Photo: Twitter/@BCCI

Providence (Guyana): Opting to bat first, India scored 152 for seven against the West Indies in the second T20 International here on Sunday.

Playing in only his second match, newcomer Tilak Varma top-scored for the visitors with a 41-ball 51, which is also his maiden half-century at this level.

There were two wickets apiece for Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd for the home team at the Providence Stadium.

Skipper Hardik Pandya made 24 off 18 balls, while opener Ishan Kishan was dismissed after a 23-ball 27.

India lost the series opener by four runs at Tarouba, Trinidad.

Brief scores: India 152/7 in 20 overs (Tilak Varma 51; Romario Shepherd 2/28, Akeal Hosein 2/29, Alzarri Joseph 2/28)

