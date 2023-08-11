Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal attends trials with Delhi Capitals

Kerala opener Rohan Kunnummal's impressive outing in the Deodhar Trophy earned him a trial with Indian Premier League (IPL) side Delhi Capitals.

Rohan aggregated 311 runs at an average of 62.20 as South Zone emerged champions in the Deodhar Trophy last week.

The 25-year-old ended up as the third highest run-getter in the tournament behind Riyan Parag (354) and Mayank Agarwal (341).

Rohan also had an excellent strike-rate of 123.90 in the one-day championship.

The performance resulted in an invitation from the Capitals to their camp.

"Delhi Capitals training camp has been very good. Here, I got a chance to interact with (Director of Cricket) Sourav Ganguly sir and (assistant coach) Praveen Amre sir. They have been very helpful and helped me with a few technical aspects at nets. Hopefully, this will reflect positively in my career," he said.

Rohan smashed a hundred in the Deodhar Trophy final against East Zone.

"It was a really good start to the season. I am happy to contribute to the team's success, especially the way South Zone won the tournament winning all the six matches. Yes, it (final) was a big occasion. I believe each and every match I need to bat with the same intensity, not just in one match," he said.

Rohan was quick to point out the role played by his captain and senior opening partner Agarwal.

"It was really nice to bat alongside Mayank bhai. I batted with him in the Duleep Trophy last year as well, so we have the experience of batting with each other.

"He (Agarwal) guided me very well, telling me how to watch for each ball and helping me control my thoughts while in the middle," Rohan added.

