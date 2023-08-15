Video of Virat Kohli sweating it out on Independence Day goes viral

New Delhi: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli shared a video, on Independence Day, in which he is seen working out on the treadmill, running on it while sweating profusely.

Kohli, who has been given a break as part of the workload management, took to the social media and shared a video of him running on the treadmill along with an inspirational yet witty caption as he was spotted in the gym even on a holiday.

"Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega," read the caption along the video.

The video, which captures Kohli and showcases his extraordinary speed on a treadmill, went viral and garnered 1 million likes and more than a thousand comments in a very short duration.

The 34-year-old was not part of India's recently-concluded five-match T20I series against the West Indies and will play no part in the upcoming three T20Is against Ireland.

Kohli will now return to action against Pakistan in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener on September 2 in Kandy.