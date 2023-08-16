Watch Rishabh Pant bat on his return | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 16, 2023 04:03 PM IST
India's star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined since last December following a severe car accident, made his return to the crease during a practice game at JSW Vijayanagar in Karnataka. 

A fan posted a video of Pant's batting on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter. 

The 25-year-old Pant has been on the road to recovery at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. This was the first time a video of Pant returning to the cricket field was posted on social media.

Pant's arrival at the crease was greeted by huge cheers.

Pant is expected to make his return to the Indian team post the World Cup.

India will host the mega event in October-November.

