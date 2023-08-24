BookMyShow ticketing platform for ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, tickets available from today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday announced BookMyShow as the ticketing platform for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. With the tournament's commencement scheduled for September 29, the cricket extravaganza will extend through November 19, providing fans with a chance to witness their cricketing heroes in action from the stadium stands.

The tournament will feature a total of 58 matches, including 10 warm-up fixtures, hosted across 12 prominent venues throughout the nation.

In line with ensuring a seamless and comprehensive ticketing experience for fans, the sales process for this iconic tournament will be introduced in a series of carefully managed phases. The initial phase entails an exclusive 24-hour window designated exclusively for ICC's commercial partner, Mastercard.

Pre-sale of tickets

The schedule for the pre-sale of tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 is as follows:

August 24 from 6pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All Non-India event matches excluding warm-up games

August 29 from 6pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale - All India matches excluding warm-up games

September 14 from 6pm IST onwards: Mastercard Pre-sale – Semi Finals and Final

The ticket sales for all other users have been segregated as per the phases below:

August 25 from 8pm IST onwards: Non-India Warm-Up matches and all Non-India event matches

August 30 from 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

August 31 from 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

September 1 from 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

September 2 from 8pm IST onwards: India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

September 3 from 8pm IST onwards: India match at Ahmedabad

September 15 from 8pm IST onwards: Semi-Finals and Final