Pandey wins Maharaja Trophy for Hubli Tigers with an incredible save | Video

Manish Pandey led from the front as Hubli Tigers beat Mysuru Warriors by eight runs to emerge champions in the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20 tournament in Bengaluru on Tuesday.



The right-hander's unbeaten 50 off just 23 balls took Hubli to 203/8 in the final played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Hubli captain then came up with a sensational piece of fielding to deny his opposite number Jagadeesha Suchith a six in the final over of the thrilling contest.

With 11 needed off the last four balls, Suchith appeared to have smashed Manvanth Kumar for a straight six. But Pandey leapt high and pushed the ball back into play to save five precious runs.

Pandey's stop has gone viral on social media.

Mysuru ended up with 195/8.

Pandey was named player of the final.