Rinku Singh smashes three successive sixes in Super Over | Video

Rinku Singh underlined his big-hitting prowess by smashing three consecutive sixes in the Super Over to win the match for his side Meerut Mavericks against Kashi Rudras in the UP T20 League.



With 17 runs required, Rinku took the attack to left-arm spinner Shiva Singh. After playing out a dot ball off the first delivery, Rinku went on the rampage.

The left-hander had hit five successive sixes in the final over bowled by Gujarat Titans' Yash Dayal to seal an incredible win for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

The 25-year-old Rinku, who made his Indian debut in the recent T20I series against Ireland, bagged the player-of-the-match award in just his second game.