No surprises in India's World Cup squad

The Indian selectors sprang no surprise as they picked the final 15 for next month's ICC World Cup at home. K L Rahul as expected was included in the squad despite a long injury break. The nod for middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav too was expected since the Indian think tank rates him highly despite his horror run in the 50-over format.

Wcketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has cemented his place, thanks to his exploits of late.

The Indian squad consists of seven batters, four bowlers and four all-rounders, with Rahul and Ishan being the stumpers. Seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur and Axar Patel have been picked as possible cover for Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja.

Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav and Jadeja are the frontline spinners, with leggie Yuzvendra Chahal being overlooked. Chahal's omission puts enormous pressure on Kuldeep who is expected to pick up wickets in the middle overs.

Kerala stumper-batter Sanju Samson was never really in the reckoning once Rahul was close to full fitness. Indian captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid were keen on having Surya as the additional batsman since the Mumbaikar has shown great temperament at the international level.

Shreyas Iyer and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, who are on a comeback trail, too have been picked. Iyer will have a big role to play in the crucial No. 4 spot, while Bumrah will be Rohit's go-to bowler.

The Men in Blue are hoping to regain the Cup after 12 years. The Indians are also desperate to end a 10-year wait for an ICC title. The squad looks strong, especially considering the home conditions. The top-three consisting of Rohit, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli look formidable. Add Iyer, Ishan, Pandya and Jadeja to the list and Team India possess a power-packed batting line-up.

However, none of the Indian the top-order batters can roll their arms over and the fact that the likes of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep hardly contribute with the bat could hurt India big time in a pressure-game.

The Indians will have a fair idea of where they stand once the Asia Cup and three-match bilateral series against Australia get over.

The team management will be praying that the 15 chosen ones stay injury-free in the run up to the World Cup and also during the gruelling competition.