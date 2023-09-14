Asia Cup Super Four: Pakistan 130/5 in 27.4 overs against Lanka as rain stops play

Published: September 14, 2023 07:55 PM IST
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique plays a shot against Sri Lanka during an Asia Cup Super Four match at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday. Photo: AFP/ Farooq Naeem

Colombo: Pakistan were 130/5 after 27.4 overs against Sri Lanka when rain stopped play during a Super Four match of the Asia Cup here on Thursday.

Opener Abullah Shafique scored a half century (52 off 69) after Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat. Mohammad Rizwan was unbeaten on 22.

Pakistan made a number of changes with Imam ul Haq, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Salman Ali Agha missing out. Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Wasim and Zaman Khan are their replacements.

For Sri Lanka, Kusal Perera and Pramod Madushan made their way into the playing XI.

The toss was delayed due to inclement weather and the contest has been reduced to 45-overs per-side affair. The winner will face India in the final of the Asia Cup on Sunday.

Teams:
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Zaman Khan.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana.
(With PTI inputs)

