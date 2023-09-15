Ravindra Jadeja enters 200-wicket club in ODIs

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 15, 2023 06:03 PM IST
Jadeja, third left, is the seventh Indian to claim 200 ODI wickets. Photo: AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

Ravindra Jadeja became the 40th bowler to pick up 200 One-Day International (ODI) wickets during the Asia Cup Super Four match against Bangladesh in Colombo on Friday.

The left-arm spinner trapped Shamim Hossain in front of the wicket for one to reach the milestone in his 182nd ODI. 

Sri Lankan off-spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan leads the pack with 534 wickets from 350 matches.

The 34-year-old Jadeja is the seventh Indian to enter the 200-wicket club. Anil Kumble (337), Javagal Srinath (315), Ajit Agarkar (288), Zaheer Khan (282), Harbhajan Singh (269) and Kapil Dev (251) are the others.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout