BCCI presents golden ticket to Rajinikanth

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah presented the BCCI golden ticket to superstar Rajinikanth ahead of the ICC World Cup.



The news was posted on social media platform X.

Rajini will be one of the distinguished guests during the World Cup.

India begin their campaign against Australia at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. Rajini is expected to grace the occasion.

The BCCI had earlier handed over golden tickets to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan.