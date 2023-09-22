A highly forgettable show by Shreyas Iyer

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 22, 2023 08:30 PM IST Updated: September 22, 2023 11:41 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer struggled on the field. Photo: AFP/Arun Sankar

Shreyas Iyer made a disappointing return to the Indian team in the first ODI against Australia at Mohali on Friday.

The middle-order batter, who made a comeback during the Asia Cup after a surgery, played only one match in the recent Asia Cup. Iyer missed the rest of the Indian campaign with a back spasm.

Iyer dropped Australian opener David Warner when he was on 14 off Shardul Thakur's bowling. Warner made the most of the reprieve to top-score with 52.

Iyer also failed to reach a tough chance offered by Australian captain Pat Cummins off Jasprit Bumrah towards the end of the innings. Cummins, who was on one, smashed an unbeaten 21 off nine balls to take the Aussies to 276.

Later, Iyer missed a golden chance to make the most of the opportunity when he walked in at No. 3 after Indian openers Shubman Gill and Ruturaj Gaikwad added 142 in just 21.4 overs.

Iyer was run out while being sent back by Gill after going for a risky single. He made three off eight balls.

Iyer will be hoping for a better show in the remaining two one-dayers.  

