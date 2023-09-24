Asian Games cricket: Pooja stars as Indian women enter final

Hangzhou: Pooja Vastrakar's four-wicket haul set up Indian women's thumping eight-wicket win over Bangladesh in the semifinal of the Asian Games cricket competition here on Sunday.



Opting to bat, Bangladesh found Pooja too hot to handle. The medium-pacer claimed 4/18 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 51 in 17.5 overs.

Captain Nigar Sultana (12) was the lone batter to enter double digits.

India reached the target in just 8.2 overs for the loss of two wickets to enter the final.

Kerala all-rounder Minnu Mani was not included in the playing XI.

India will face Sri Lanka in the final on Monday. The Lankans defeated defending champions Pakistan, who had won the gold at Incheon Games 2014, by six wickets in the semifinals.