Markram smashes fastest hundred in World Cup history

Reuters
Published: October 07, 2023 06:34 PM IST
Aiden Markram celebrates his century. Photo: Reuters/Anushree Fadnavis

Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of ICC World Cup, as South Africa racked up a tournament record total of 428/5 against a listless Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Three of South Africa's top four batters, Quinton de Kock (100) and Rassie van der Dussen (108) being the other two, made rapid hundreds. But both were overshadowed by Markram's 106 off 54 balls.

The 29-year-old eclipsed Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball century against England in a 2011 World Cup match.

Put in to bat, South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma in the second over, but de Kock and van der Dussen forged a rollicking 204-run stand to deflate Sri Lanka.

