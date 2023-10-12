ICC World Cup: De Kock takes South Africa to 136/1 at halfway stage

Lucknow: South African openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma got their team off to a solid start against Australia in the ICC World Cup here on Thursday.

The two added 108 before captain Bavuma was dismised by Glenn Maxwell for 35.

The Proteas were 136/1 in 25 overs after bring put in to bat by Australian captain Pat Cummins.

De Kock (84) and Rassie van der Dussen (11) were at the crease.

Australia made two changes as Marcus Stoinis and Josh Inglis came in for Cameron Green and Alex Carey.

South Africa made a lone change with Tabraiz Shamsi replacing Gerald Coetzee.

Australia began their campaign with a six-wicket loss to India, while the Proteas thrashed Sri Lanka by 102 runs.

The teams: Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis(wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (capt), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.