IPL retention: Buttler, Maxwell, Starc, Curran, Faf… overseas stars heading to mega auction

What is common between Jos Buttler, Quinton de Kock and Mitchell Starc? No points for guessing, they were some of the heavyweights not retained by their respective franchises ahead of IPL 2025. But the list of big overseas players overlooked in IPL retention by their teams also includes the likes of Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Josh Hazlewood, Kagiso Rabada and Phil Salt among others.

Barring Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders, who have exhausted their 'right-to-match' (RTM) cards by retaining the maximum number of six players on deadline day (Oct 31), the other eight franchises could still try to win back their big overseas stars at next month's mega auction. RR have let go of the swashbuckling opener Buttler while KKR will be hoping Aussie pacer Starc, whom they chose not to retain, doesn't come back to haunt them.

Buttler has smashed seven centuries and 19 half-centuries in 107 IPL matches at an impressive strike rate of just under 150. Starc, meanwhile, has averaged 17 wickets in his three IPL seasons and is likely to get picked for a hefty sum, the likes of which Punjab Kings and RCB have in their purse.

Veteran South African Faf du Plessis is another exciting candidate, who might interest a few franchises in the auction after RCB chose not to retain their skipper. But RCB might want to use their RTM card for Glenn Maxwell. The Australian is an IPL veteran having been around since 2012. He played for Kings XI Punjab before they released him in 2021 allowing RCB to swoop in with a hefty Rs 14.25 crore.