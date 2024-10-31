IPL retentions: Who spent how much and what remains for mega auction

Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals had a contrasting IPL retention day. While the Royals have virtually shown their hand by using all six of their retentions, the Kings have kept their cards close to the chest by retaining just two, the fewest among the 10 franchises ahead of IPL 2025.

Sanju Samson-led Royals have splashed the cash in retentions by keeping hold of Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rs 18 cr), Riyan Parag (Rs 14 cr), Dhruv Jurel (Rs 14 cr), Shimron Hetmyer (Rs 11 cr) and Sandeep Sharma (Rs 4 cr), besides the skipper for Rs 18 cr. Of the total purse of Rs 120 crore, the Royals have spent a whopping Rs 79 crore.

The Royals will go into next month's mega auction with the thinnest purse of Rs 41 crore and will be hoping to manage a squad that complements their retentions and gets them past the playoffs, where they stumbled last season. The Royals have exhausted all their right-to-match cards meaning getting back Jos Buttler seems unlikely. Kolkata Knight Riders too have waved off their option to use the RTM card in the auction having retained six players. But having spent only Rs 69 crore on their retentions, KKR are left with Rs 51 crore for the auction.

Meanwhile, the Kings have a lot of rebuilding to do as they have only retained the services of Shashank Singh and Prabhsimran Singh for Rs 9.5 crore. That leaves them with a hefty purse of RS 110.5 crore. Four other franchises namely RCB (spent Rs 37 cr), Delhi Capitals (Rs 47 cr), Lucknow Super Giants (Rs 51 cr) and Gujarat Titans (Rs 51 cr) have managed to play it tight by retaining more than 50% of their purse. It means that these franchises could aim for the costly players in the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have retained five players each by spending an identical Rs 75 crore, so they have Rs 45 crore for the auction.

Franchises (Spent on retentions/ in the purse)

Punjab Kings: Rs 9.5 cr/ Rs 110.5 cr

RCB: Rs 37 cr/ Rs 83 cr

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47 cr/ Rs 73 cr

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 51 cr/ Rs 69 cr

Gujarat Titans: Rs 51 cr/ Rs 69 cr

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 65 cr/ Rs 55 cr

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 69 cr/ Rs 51 cr

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 75 cr/ Rs 45 cr

Mumbai Indians: Rs 75 cr/ Rs 45 cr

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 79 cr/ Rs 41 cr