Sanju Samson to lead Kerala in Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Lucknow: Sanju Samson will lead Kerala in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 championship.

Opener Rohan Kunnummal has been named Sanju's deputy in the 18-member squad.

All-rounders Jalaj Saxena and Shreyas Gopal are the outstations professionals for Kerala.

This is the first assignment for M Venkataramana as Kerala head coach.

Kerala have been placed in Group B along with Himachal Pradesh, Services, Assam, Chandigarh, Odisha, Bihar and Sikkim.

Kerala open their campaign against Himachal Pradesh in Mumbai on Monday.

The league stage runs from October 16 to 27, while the knockouts will be held at Mohali from October 31 to November 6.

Kerala squad: Sanju Samson (capt), Rohan Kunnummal (vice-capt), Jalaj Saxena, Shreyas Gopal, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Vishnu Vinod, Abdul Bazith, Sijomon Joseph, Vaishak Chandran, Basil Thampi, K M Asif, Vinod Kumar, Manu Krishnan, Varun Nayanar, Ajnas M, P K Midhun, Salman Nizar.