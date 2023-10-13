ICC World Cup: Bangladesh in a spot against Kiwis

Chennai: Bangladesh were struggling at 57/4 in 13 overs in their ICC World Cup match against New Zealand on Friday.

Opener Litton Das was dismissed by Trent Boult for a duck.

Pacer Lockie Ferguson removed Tenzid Hasan (16) and Mehidy Hasan (30).

Off-spinenr Glenn Phillips sent back Najmul Hossain Shanto for seven.

Earlier, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl.

Williamson has returned to the playing XI after regaining fitness

The Kiwis won have won both their games so far, while the Tigers have won one and lost one.

The teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Bangladesh: Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Shakib Al Hasan (capt), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman.