Sports

Syed Mushtaq T20: Shreyas Gopal shines on debut as Kerala beat Himachal

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 16, 2023 08:31 PM IST Updated: October 16, 2023 08:45 PM IST
Shreyas Gopal
Shreyas Gopal bagged 4/17 on his Kerala debut. File photo: Twitter
Topic | Cricket

Kerala defeated Himachal Pradesh by 35 runs in their opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in Mumbai on Monday.

Shreyas Gopal bagged four wickets on his Kerala debut while Vinod Kumar CV also took four wickets as Himachal were bowled out for 128. Nikhil Gangta top scored with 42 runs for Himachal.

Earlier, Vishnu Vinod scored a 27-ball 44 as Kerala posted 163/8. Sachin Baby was unbeaten on 30 while skipper Sanju Samson was dismissed for one run.

Brief scores: Kerala 163/8 in 20 overs (Vishnu Vinod 44, Sachin Baby 30 not out, MJ Dagar 3/33, Mukul Negi 2/27) bt Himachal 128 in 19.1 overs (NR Gangta 42, Shreyas Gopal 4/17, Vinod Kumar 4/22)

