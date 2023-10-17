ICC World Cup: Netherlands lose openers cheaply

Dharamsala: Netherlands were struggling at 25/2 against South Africa in the ICC World Cup here on Tuesday.

The Dutch lost openers Vikramjit Singh (2) and Max ODowd (18) after the match was reduced to 43-overs-a-side after a rain delay

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl after bad weather delayed the toss by an hour.

South Africa are unbeaten in the two matches they played so far, while the Netherlands have lost both their games.

The teams: South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Gerald Coetzee.

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (capt & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren