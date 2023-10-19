Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala crush Bihar, complete hat-trick of wins

Mumbai: Kerala continued their unbeaten run with a six-wicket win over Bihar in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy national T20 championship here on Thursday.

Kerala chased down the modest target of 112 in just 13 overs.

Opener Rohan Kunnummal (36), Vishnu Vinod (32) and Abdul Bazith (39 not out) were among the runs.

Kerala have 12 points from three matches and are in top place in Group B.

Earlier, the Kerala bowlers bundled Bihar out for 111 after Sanju Samson opted to field.

Pacers Basil Thampi and K M Asif claimed two each as the Bihar innings folded up in exactly 20 overs.

Gaurav top-scored with 37 for Bihar.

Vinod Kumar C V, Sijomon Joseph, Shreyas Gopal and Bazith chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Kerala next play Chandigarh on Saturday (1.30 pm).

Brief scores: Bihar 111 in 20 overs (Gaurav 37; Basil Thampi 2/19, K M Asif 2/15) lost to Kerala 117/4 in 13 overs (Abdul Bazith 39 not out, Rohan Kunnummal 36, Vishnu Vinod 32; Paramjeet Singh 2/20).

Points: Kerala 4; Bihar 0.

