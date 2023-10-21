ICC World Cup: Hendricks, van der Dussen lay solid platform for SA

Mumbai: Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen helped South Africa overcome the early loss of Quinton de Kock and reach 126/2 in 20 vers against England in the ICC World Cup here on Saturday.

South Africa lost de Kock for four in the opening over bowled by Reece Topley. However, Hendricks and van der Dussen steadied the ship and then took the attack to the England bowlers.

Leg-spinner Adil Rashid broke the 121-run stand by dismissing van der Dussen for 60.

Aiden Markram is leading the Proteas in place of Temba Bavuma who is unwell. Hendricks partnered de Kock at the top of the order.



Key all-rounder Ben Stokes returned to the England playing XI in place of Liam Livingstone.

Defending champions England have won win from three games, while South Africa have registered two victories from three outings.

The teams: England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), David Willey, Adil Rashid, Gus Atkinson, Mark Wood, Reece Topley.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (capt), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.