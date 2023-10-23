Indian cricket great Bishan Singh Bedi dies

PTI
Published: October 23, 2023 04:04 PM IST Updated: October 23, 2023 04:09 PM IST
Bishan Singh Bedi. File photo: PTI

New Delhi: Former India captain and country's greatest ever left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi died on Monday after prolonged illness.
He was 77 years old and is survived by his wife Anju, son Angad and daughter Neha.

Born in Amritsar in 1946, Bedi played 67 Tests for India and took 266 wickets with 14 five wicket hauls and one 10-wicket haul.

He was the part of Indian cricket's golden quartet of spinners, others being Erapalli Prasanna, Bhagwat Chadrasekhar and Srinivas Venkataraghavan, who formed the core of India's bowling unit for more than a decade between 1966 and 1978.

RELATED ARTICLES

Bedi was briefly the manager of the Indian cricket team in 1990 during tours of New Zealand and England.

He was also a national selector and mentor to many talented spinners like Maninder Singh and Murali Kartik, who all swore by his technical insight.

MORE IN SPORTS
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout