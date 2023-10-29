Lucknow: India were 100/3 in 25 overs against England in the ICC World Cup match here on Sunday.

Chris Woakes castled Shubman Gill for nine, while David Willey sent back Virat Kohli faor a nine-ball duck.

Woakes also accounted for Shreyas Iyer for four as India slipped to 40/3.

Captain Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul have steadied the Indian innings.

England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bowl.



Chris Woakes cleaned up Shubman Gill. Photo: AFP/Sajjad Hussain

India are the only unbeaten team left in the tournament with five wins from as many games. Defending champions England are on the brink of elimination, having won only one of their five matches.

Both sides have gone in with an unchanged playing XI.

The teams: India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.