Shreyas Iyer falls to pull shot yet again

Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer's struggle against short ball is no secret. Iyer fell to a pull shot for the second successive game in the ongoing ICC World Cup.



The right-hander's attempted pull off English medium-pacer Chris Woakes ended in Mark Wood's hands at mid on in Lucknow on Sunday. Iyer managed just four from 16 balls.

The 28-year-old had perished to the pull shot against New Zealand last Sunday. He came second best to Trent Boult on that occasion with Devon Conway taking a fine catch on the boundary.

Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling. However, his poor technique against the short ball is a cause of worry for the Indian team management ahead of the big games.

Iyer has shown a tendency to take on the short ball, but without much success. The Mumbaikar will better off spending some time in the middle before attempting the high risk shot.