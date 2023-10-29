Shreyas Iyer falls to pull shot yet again

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 29, 2023 04:32 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer walks off the field. Photo: PTI/Atul Yadav

Indian middle order batter Shreyas Iyer's struggle against short ball is no secret. Iyer fell to a pull shot for the second successive game in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

The right-hander's attempted pull off English medium-pacer Chris Woakes ended in Mark Wood's hands at mid on in Lucknow on Sunday. Iyer managed just four from 16 balls.

The 28-year-old had perished to the pull shot against New Zealand last Sunday. He came second best to  Trent Boult on that occasion with Devon Conway taking a fine catch on the boundary.

Iyer is an excellent player of spin bowling. However, his poor technique against the short ball is a cause of worry for the Indian team management ahead of the big games.

Iyer has shown a tendency to take on the short ball, but without much success. The Mumbaikar will better off spending some time in the middle before attempting the high risk shot.

