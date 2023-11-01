ICC World Cup: Kiwis put South Africa in to bat

Pune: New Zealand captain Tom Latham won the toss and opted to bowl against South Africa in the ICC World Cup here on Wednesday.

Veteran seamer Tim Southee has returned to the New Zealand playing XI, while pacer Kagiso Rabada has replaced spinner Tabraiz Shamsi in the South African ranks.

South Africa have 10 points from six matches, while the Kiwis have eight points from six matches.

The teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt & wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (capt), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.