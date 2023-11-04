ICC World Cup: Rachin's hundred, Williamson's 95 power Kiwis to 401/6

Bengaluru: Rachin Ravindra smashed his third hundred of the ongoing ICC World Cup, while captain Kane Williamson celebrated his return with a classy 95 as New Zealand amassed 401/6 against Pakistan here on Saturday.

Openers Devon Conway and Rachin got their team off to a solid start and put on 68 after Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl.

Hasan Ali broke the stand by removing Conway for 35. The left-hander hit six fours in his 39-ball innings.

Rachin and Kane Williamson added 180 for the second wicket.

Rachin's 95-ball 108 contained 15 fours and a six. Williamson hit 10 fours and two sixes in his 79-ball knock.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson plays a shot. Photo: PTI /Shailendra Bhojak

Mohammad Wasim Jr was the pick of the bowlers, with figures of 3/60 from his 10 overs. Shaheen Afridi recorded the most expensive figures by a Pakistan bowler in the World Cup. The left-arm pacer went for 90 in his 10 overs.

Pakistan have six points from seven matches and need to win their last two games to have any chance of progressing to the semifinals.



The Kiwis, who have eight points from seven matches, are attempting to bounce back after losing their last three games.

Brief scores: New Zealand 401/6 in 50 overs (Rachin Ravindra 108, Kane Williamson 95; Mohammad Wasim 3/60).

The teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson (capt), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.