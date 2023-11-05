Senior Women's T20 Trophy: Kerala storm into semifinals

Raipur: Kerala outplayed Baroda by eight wickets to enter the semifinals of the Senior Women's T20 Trophy here on Sunday.

Kerala chased down the modest target of 76 in 12.4 overs. Vaishna M P (28 not out) and Sajana S (19 not out) guided them home without much trouble after the dismissals of captain Minnu Mani (5) and her opening partner Drishya (23).

Baroda were bowled out for 75 in 15.5 overs after opting to bat. Baroda collapsed from 53/1 in the 10th over. They lost their last nine wickets for just 22 runs in the space of 38 balls.

Opener Yashika Bhatia top-scored with 29. Najla C M C and Keerthy K James scalped two each for Kerala.

Brief scores: Baroda 75 in 15.5 overs (Yashika Bhatia 29; Najla C M C 2/11, Keerthy K James 2/15) lost to Kerala 79/2 in 12.4 overs (Vaishna M P 28 not out, Sajana S 19 not out).