'Rohit Sharma ko gussa kyoon aata hai'

The Indian cricket team has been on a roll in the ongoing ICC World Cup. The Men in Blue are the only unbeaten team left in the competition. They have won eight games in a row and assured themselves of top spot with a match in hand. The Indians will take on the fourth-placed side in the semifinals. Rohit Sharma has led from the front. The opener has been in smashing form and marshalled his resources well. The only setback has been the ankle injury to key all-rounder Hardik Pandya who has been ruled out of the mega event. However, pacer Mohammed Shami and batter Suryakumar Yadav has stepped up in the absence of Pandya.



Despite all this, the work is only half done for the hosts. The pressure is enormous on the team to win a third World Cup. Rohit lost his cool on more than one occasion in India's thumping 243-run win over South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

It was always going to be an uphill task for the Proteas once India posted 326/5 on a slow track. South Africa lost their openers Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma inside the first eight overs. The in-form Aiden Markram, who walked in at No.4, played a straight drive in Shami's opening over. Shami got a hand to the ball on his follow through and took the pace off it. But Mohammed Siraj at mid on failed to stop the ball as Markram got a boundary. Rohit was annoyed and Siraj got a stern look from his captain. Markram fell to Shami in the same over.

Soon left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja rapped Heinrich Klaasen on the pads, but the umpire ruled not out. Both Rohit and wicketkeeper K L Rahul were not sure whether the ball pitched in line with the stumps. However, Jadeja persuaded Rohit, who rather hesitantly took the review, and it turned out to be a brilliant move as the on-field decision was overturned. Everyone was quick to congratulate Jadeja, with Rohit at the forefront. It is safe to assume the reaction would have been very different had the Indians lost the review.

In the very next over, Shami got one to cut back and trapped Rassie van der Dussen plumb in front. The umpire again gave it not out and both Rahul and Shami gave the review signal. Amid all the excitement the Indians had failed to field the ball and the South African pair of van der Dussen and David Miller ran leg byes. Rohit was angry with the fielder and expressed it clearly even as he took the review.

The third umpire again ruled in favour of the bowling side as South Africa lost half their side for 40. India went on to complete a thumping win and seal top spot.

One can only imagine the pressure and scrutiny on Rohit once the knockout begins next week. Most of us know Rohit ko gussa kyoon aata hai (why does Rohit get angry)!