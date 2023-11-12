Injury scare for Mohammed Siraj

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj had an injury scare during the match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru on Sunday night.



Siraj was hit on the throat as he dropped a skier off the bowling off Kuldeep Yadav after Max O'Dowd attempted a big hit.

Siraj looked uncomfortable after the dropped catch and he was attended to by the physio on the sidelines. Siraj took a break and returned to the field only after a few overs.

Siraj's struggles on the field continued as he dropped another skier. His new-ball partner Jasprit Bumrah was the unlucky bowler as Sybrand Engelbrech survived.

The good news for India was that Siraj resumed bowling later in the innings.

Siraj is a key bowler for India. The Men in Blue take on New Zealand in the first semifinals in Mumbai on Wednesday. India had lost to the Kiwis in the semifinals of the 2019 World Cup.