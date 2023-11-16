Rohit Sharma is the real hero: Nasser Hussain

New Delhi: Former England captain Nasser Hussain has praised Rohit Sharma for his dominating performance and tagged him as the 'real hero of India' in the ongoing ICC World Cup campaign.



Hussain opined that Rohit changed India's approach and convinced the team and the nation that attacking cricket was the way forward.

"The headlines tomorrow will be about (Virat) Kohli, will be about Shreyas Iyer, and will be about Mohammad Shami. But the genuine hero of this Indian side, who has changed the culture of this Indian side is Rohit Sharma. Dinesh Karthik was with the side when India played England in the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in Adelaide, where they played meek, timid cricket, got a below-par score and England knocked them off by 10 wickets. He told DK that India needed to change," Hussain said on Sky Sports.

Rohit's dominating batting against New Zealand in the first semifinal set the tone for the Indian batting as the hosts posted a mammoth total of 397/4 . Rohit scored 47 off 29 deliveries while Kohli and Iyer smashed tons.

"I think that the real hero today was Rohit. The group stage is different and knockout stage is different and the skipper showed everyone that they are going to play fearless cricket in the knockouts as well, Rohit Sharma sent a clear message with the approach," Hussain further added on the Indian captain.

India defeated New Zealand by 70 runs as Mohammed Shami went on to record his best bowling figures (7/57).