Cummins clicks pictures of Ahmedabad pitch

Ahmedabad: Australian skipper Pat Cummins was spotted clicking pictures of the Ahmedabad pitch to be used for the final of the ICC World Cup against India on Sunday at the Narendra Modi International Stadium.



Cummins' photo went viral on social media claiming that the Australian skipper might want to keep it as proof if the strip gets changed on the match day.

Earlier, in the press conference held on Saturday morning, Cummins made a bold statement.

“We’ll be ready in terms of anything they'll throw at us. Yeah, we'll wait and see, but we'll make sure we have some plans,”.

The pitch controversy erupted when the Board of Control for Cricket in India was accused of intervening in the choice of pitch for India’s semifinal against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The switch to pitch six from the planned pitch seven meant India’s semifinal took place on a strip that had been used for two previous matches -- England versus South Africa and India versus Sri Lanka.